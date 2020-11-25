7-Eleven Adds Sliders to the Menu at Southern California C-stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding cheeseburger and buffalo chicken sliders to the menu at Los Angeles and San Diego stores.

The sliders are served on buns from BREAD Artisan Bakery and priced at just 99 cents each. One mini sandwich is ideal for a quick snack while several can make up a hearty meal, according to the retailer.

"Sliders are a fantastic addition to our hot foods menu, and we think this little sandwich will have a lot of big fans," said Bob Frey, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh food. "This craveable comfort food is made in our own commissary kitchens. Plus, with two different varieties, you can choose a single slider or order a few to create a combo that fills you up."

The cheeseburger slider features an all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce, while the Buffalo chicken slider features a breaded chicken breast topped with spicy Buffalo sauce.

The sliders are available at select 7-Eleven convenience stores in Los Angeles and San Diego and can be enjoyed immediately or purchased cold to save for later. They can also be ordered for delivery from participating stores via the 7NOW app.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.