7-Eleven Brings Pumpkin to New Coffee Creations

7-Eleven's new brews are crafted to capture autumn in every cup, according to the company:

For those still battling the summer heat, the 7-Select Pumpkin Spice Iced Cappuccino is a creamy, ready-to-sip bottled brew that blends smooth cappuccino with rich pumpkin spice to deliver a cool, caffeinated taste of fall that fits any forecast, 7-Eleven said.

Available in both cold brew and latte form, Pumpkin Apple Crisp is a savory blend that brings together fall's favorite flavors like pumpkin, crisp apple and warm cinnamon with hints of nutmeg and clove. The drink is topped off with a buttery oat crumble flavor and a hint of vanilla.

"At 7-Eleven, we're always looking for fresh ways to stay ahead of the trends, especially when it comes to seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice," said Randy Quinn, senior vice president of vault and proprietary beverages at 7-Eleven. "Pumpkin season arrives earlier every year, and we want to meet our customers in that moment with fresh, exciting twists. These new coffee options are great examples of how we're continuing to innovate seasonal flavors, while still serving the warm, nostalgic taste people crave every year."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.