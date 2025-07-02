7-Eleven Brings Summer Blockbuster to Life

"Our goal was to uniquely create something as monumental as the creatures on the screen," said Andy House, senior director of Imagine Studio. "This partnership allowed us to push the boundaries of creativity and scale, crafting a campaign that delivers emotion and a lasting memory for those that seek out this exclusive event."

The Jurassic World c-store destinations can be found at:

7-Eleven at 1611 West Olive Ave., Burbank, Calif.

7-Eleven at 673 8th Ave., New York

Speedway at 3991 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek, Ohio

Along with the limited-time activations, the "Jurassic World Rebirth" campaign features exclusive cobranded products, special deals and more, including:

Drinkware collectibles — Participating stores will offer limited-edition Big Gulp drink cups and badge-style dangler straws featuring predators from land, sea and air like the Titanosaurus, Mosasaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.

Slurpee drink flavors — New flavors like Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, the classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee drink flavors, are renamed to bring customers from the c-store aisle to the world of "Jurassic World Rebirth."

7-Select snacks and more — Guests can chomp into exclusive snacks like 7-Select Replenish Blue Raspberry Zero Sugar and 7-Select Gummi Dinosaurs.

Hot food combinations — Through July 16, guests can buy a five-piece bone-in wings for $5, or any two pizza slices and a Big Gulp drink for $4. For a limited time, the packaging for these products will be decked out in the dinosaurs that fans can see on the big screen.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.