7-Eleven Caters to Consumers' Cravings With New Menu Items
The lineup of deals is available through June 24.
Sizzling deals and new snack options include:
- Three for $3 Taquitos and Roller Grill Items: Grab any combination of three taquitos or roller items for $3. Choose from taquito flavors like Monterey Jack Chicken, Taco & Cheese or Jalapeño & Cream Cheese, or go for a roller item like a Buffalo Chicken Roller or Pork Egg Roll.
- Five-Piece Bone-In Wings for $5: Get five-piece Bone-In Wings for $5, available in Buffalo, Spicy Breaded, Roasted or Spicy Sweet Chili flavors.
- $1 Classic Glazed Donut: Pick up a classic Glazed Donut for $1 as to follow up a savory snack.
- Spicy Hot Link Sausage: The new Spicy Hot Link Sausage turns up the heat on the roller grill with a slow-smoked, paprika-packed sausage that delivers a kick with the right amount of spice.
- Recharging on the Road: Whether fueling up during a summer road trip or in need of a midday boost, any variety of Red Bull — including Original, White Peach Summer Edition or Summer Edition Sugar-Free — is available three for $8.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.