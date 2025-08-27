7-Eleven Customers Win Daily Through Loyalty Program

Every day, 7-Eleven selects one 7Rewards winner and one Speedy Rewards winner. More than $1 million has been awarded to date, or enough cash to cover approximately 386,000 Big Bite hot dogs, a Slurpee drink every day for the next 13 years or enough fuel to drive more than 10 laps around the Earth.

Winners are putting their prizes to good use, including booking long-overdue getaways, celebrating meaningful milestones and supporting causes close to their hearts, 7-Eleven reported.

"This win didn't just make my day. It validated everything we've been trying to build and helped me believe more is possible," said Alysia W., who donated her winnings to a nonprofit that provides food, supplies and care for neighbors and animals in her community.

Approximately $815,000 is still up for grabs before the end of the year. Loyalty members can enter to win by shopping, scanning their app at checkout and unlocking access to the in-app game. Extra gameplays are unlocked with 7-Eleven favorites like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, hot dogs and fuel purchases.

"At 7-Eleven, we're all about turning everyday moments into something extraordinary — and what's more extraordinary than a $5,000 surprise?" said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "The Make My Day With $5K program is our way of saying thank you to the customers who choose us for their daily pick-me-ups. It's a simple, joyful way to celebrate the connection built with our customers over time."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.