7-Eleven Debuts New Flavors for Bring Your Own Cup Day

Cups must be clean, watertight, leak-proof and able to stand upright inside the 10-inch cutout in an in-store display, demonstrating they fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The new Slurpee flavors are bigger and bolder than over, according to 7-Eleven:

POWERADE XTRA SOUR Grape Shocker Slurpee: A tongue-tingling, sour twist on juicy grape that hits with an electrifying sour blast.

NERDS Strawberry Slurpee: A sweet-tart punch, blending juicy strawberry flavor inspired by the classic candy for a playful burst of fruity fun in every sip.

"Every Bring Your Own Cup Day, Slurpee drink fans push the limits with the most outrageous cups imaginable. It's a can't-miss tradition that perfectly captures the playful spirit of the Slurpee brand," said Randy Quinn, senior vice president of vault and proprietary beverages at 7-Eleven. "Mark September 13 on the calendar, raid your cabinets for the craziest cup you own and get ready to fill it with fun, refreshing flavors. Because at 7-Eleven, Slurpee drink season never ends — it just gets cooler."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.