7-Eleven Debuts New Flavors for Bring Your Own Cup Day

Customers can fill up creative cups for just $1.99 on Sept. 13.
Angela Hanson
7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day 2025

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is giving customers two new reasons to celebrate the retailer's annual Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day: the debut of two new Slurpee drink flavors, POWERADE XTRA SOUR Grape Shocker and NERDS Strawberry.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, customers are once again invited to bring their own cups — which could include fishbowls, flower vases, pitchers, popcorn buckets and other fun containers — to fill up with any flavor of Slurpee for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores.

Cups must be clean, watertight, leak-proof and able to stand upright inside the 10-inch cutout in an in-store display, demonstrating they fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The new Slurpee flavors are bigger and bolder than over, according to 7-Eleven:

  • POWERADE XTRA SOUR Grape Shocker Slurpee: A tongue-tingling, sour twist on juicy grape that hits with an electrifying sour blast.
  • NERDS Strawberry Slurpee: A sweet-tart punch, blending juicy strawberry flavor inspired by the classic candy for a playful burst of fruity fun in every sip.

"Every Bring Your Own Cup Day, Slurpee drink fans push the limits with the most outrageous cups imaginable. It's a can't-miss tradition that perfectly captures the playful spirit of the Slurpee brand," said Randy Quinn, senior vice president of vault and proprietary beverages at 7-Eleven. "Mark September 13 on the calendar, raid your cabinets for the craziest cup you own and get ready to fill it with fun, refreshing flavors. Because at 7-Eleven, Slurpee drink season never ends — it just gets cooler."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

