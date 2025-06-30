 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Delivers Fourth of July Deals

Celebratory offers are available in-store and via 7NOW delivery.
Angela Hanson
Fourth of July purchases from 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate the Fourth of July this year by offering special savings and festive snacks designed to give the holiday weekend an extra spark.

By visiting participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores, customers can enjoy limited-time offers that let them prepare for a weekend road trip or ultimate summer get-together or simply avoid crowds at the grocery store.

Ranging from sweet to spicy, 7-Eleven's Independence Day deals include:

  • Limited-time Independence Day Donut: The seasonal treat is decked out in red, white and blue.
  • BOGO Burritos: From July 4-6, customers can buy one burrito and get a second one free for breakfast, lunch or dinner at the retailer's Laredo Taco Co. locations.

7-Eleven also plans to make celebrations easier for those by the grill, on the go or at home by offering delivery discounts:

  • 7NOW Delivery savings: On July 4, customers can enjoy $17.76 off any $30-plus 7NOW order using the code "USA2025." Shoppers can prepare for a backyard bash by ordering everything from chips and drinks to party platters and snacks.
  • 7-Eleven Gold Pass Perks: All July 4 orders come with 10% cash back and unlimited free delivery — perfect for those hosting summer gatherings or simply staying cool indoors.

The retailer is also giving loyalty members the opportunity to shop, scan their rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at $5,000 every day.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

