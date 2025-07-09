 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Highlights Pillars of Sustainability & Social Impact

The retailer's 2024 Impact Report features its efforts to support people, planet and products.
Angela Hanson
7-Eleven's 2024 Impact Report

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. continues to work to build thriving communities, protect the environment and promote responsible consumption, according to the convenience store retailer's recently released "2024 Impact Report."

"We care deeply about the communities we serve — and where we live and work," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven Inc. "Our strategic approach to being a good neighbor to all, 'Good Made Easy' defines how we make meaningful contributions to a more sustainable and socially responsible future while also strengthening our business resilience."

The report features highlights from 7-Eleven's three impact areas:

People —  At the heart of 7-Eleven is a deep commitment to giving back and leading through service, the company said. This includes volunteer initiatives, charitable donations and in-store fundraising campaigns. The impact of these initiatives is driven by lasting collaborations and fresh, creative ways to engage with the community, such as 7-Eleven's support for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH).

In 2024, eight-year-old Nolan served as a CMNH Champion and designed a special edition of the Slurpee Day cup to bring awareness to the CMNH mission and raise support through in-store fundraising campaigns. The 7-Eleven family of fundraising efforts generated more than $117 million last year and supported 112 local member children's hospitals nationwide.

Planet — 7-Eleven set a goal to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from stores by 50% by 2030, as compared to 2013, in support of the Green Challenge 2050 initiatives established by its parent company Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd. in 2019.

The Green Challenge is a four-part strategy to reduce the organization's overall environmental footprint. One example of the company's efforts is the use of energy management system (EMS) sophisticated smart tech to achieve energy reductions at stores across the 7-Eleven family of brands.

Products — 7-Eleven is focused on increasing access to responsibly sourced products. One example is reimagining how to use sustainable packaging materials for its value and premium sandwiches, which maintains their freshness while cutting down on resource use, waste and pollution.

To date, redesigned bottles for the brand's proprietary line of 7-Select Replenish hydration beverages have resulted in an estimated annual plastic waste reduction of 104 metric tons. By optimizing packaging, the retailer can fit more cases per pallet, reducing the number of trucks required for transport by nearly 25%.

"We are focused on driving positive change for the people we serve and the planet we share. By measuring and reporting on our progress, we can celebrate our achievements and identify opportunities for further improvement," Jarratt continued. "The collaboration between 7-Eleven, Inc. Franchise Owners, customers and business partners is essential to help us achieve a more sustainable and socially responsible future."

The "2024 Impact Report" is available for download here.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

