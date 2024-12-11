7-Eleven Named a Brand to Watch

An example of 7-Eleven's effort to develop unique, quality items is the retailer's collaboration with Miracle Seltzer on the launch of a sparkling water line sold under the 7-Select brand. The assortment features flavors such as lemon-lime, green apple and sweet orange.

7-Eleven also offers one-of-a-kind collections of unique apparel and accessories on 7Collection, the retailer's online merchandise shop. Past collections have included fairway fashions that blend the brand's flair with golf culture and festive holiday apparel complete with ugly sweaters.

"We aim to surprise and delight our customers. So, we aim to be in stock with our top items, and we differentiate our private brands with value and quality. We want the shopper to think, 'I wasn't expecting to find this in a convenience store,'" Julie Trapp-Clark, senior product director, recently told Convenience Store News.

Movement Beyond Private Label

Beyond the growth of its private label assortment, the chain continues to look for opportunities to expand its network. In addition to opening new locations, 7-Eleven's recent acquisitions — including the acquisition of Speedway in 2021 — have expanded its footprint, allowing the convenience retailer to serve an even broader customer base.

7-Eleven has embraced technology to enhance the customer experience. The company has heavily invested in its mobile app, integrating features such as mobile ordering, delivery services and the 7NOW delivery app, which offers on-demand delivery of snacks, beverages and essentials.

The app's loyalty program, 7REWARDS, continues to drive customer retention by offering personalized discounts and promotions. With the rise of convenience-driven shopping behaviors, 7-Eleven's digital ecosystem positions it as a leader in the quick-service retail space, Store Brands stated.

