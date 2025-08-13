 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Offers Back-to-School Deals

Breakfast offers help customers settle into new routines as they return to class.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Breakfast at 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping returning students with back-to-school deals ready to earn straight A's in flavor and value. 

Because breakfast is the most important subject of the day for many, the convenience store operator is letting customers grab any breakfast sandwich and any-size coffee for just $5 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

"Back-to-school season is all about fresh starts and new routines, and 7-Eleven is here to make mornings easier," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "Our breakfast deals are the ultimate wake-up call, filled with mouthwatering options and quality ingredients that turn even the earliest alarms into a reason to make 7-Eleven their first stop."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: 7-Eleven Swings Into New Merch Collaboration]

Early risers can also start the morning at Raise the Roost locations by ordering a chicken biscuit featuring a hand-breaded chicken tender on a freshly baked, buttered biscuit and served with hash browns for just $3.

Those who need something bigger to power through the day can enjoy a $5 bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or croissant, paired with hash browns and a Big Gulp drink or large coffee, delivering brain fuel, the company said.

7-Eleven also kicked off the return to class by offering $3 quesadillas at Laredo Taco Co. restaurants on Aug. 8.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds