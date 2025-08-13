7-Eleven Offers Back-to-School Deals
Early risers can also start the morning at Raise the Roost locations by ordering a chicken biscuit featuring a hand-breaded chicken tender on a freshly baked, buttered biscuit and served with hash browns for just $3.
Those who need something bigger to power through the day can enjoy a $5 bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or croissant, paired with hash browns and a Big Gulp drink or large coffee, delivering brain fuel, the company said.
7-Eleven also kicked off the return to class by offering $3 quesadillas at Laredo Taco Co. restaurants on Aug. 8.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.