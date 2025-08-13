7-Eleven Offers Back-to-School Deals

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping returning students with back-to-school deals ready to earn straight A's in flavor and value.

Because breakfast is the most important subject of the day for many, the convenience store operator is letting customers grab any breakfast sandwich and any-size coffee for just $5 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

"Back-to-school season is all about fresh starts and new routines, and 7-Eleven is here to make mornings easier," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "Our breakfast deals are the ultimate wake-up call, filled with mouthwatering options and quality ingredients that turn even the earliest alarms into a reason to make 7-Eleven their first stop."