7-Eleven Offers Deals on Football Game Day Spreads
The retailer's Craveables Value Menu features a five-piece Bone-In Wings deal for just $5 with the option to try 7-Eleven's bold new Nashville Hot flavor, a southern-inspired glaze with hints of dill and garlic. Customers can also enjoy a two-for-$4 deal on taquitos, egg rolls and the new Italian Chicken Roller, which includes seasoned chicken, melty mozzarella and zesty Italian herbs wrapped in a crispy, golden crust.
Finally, the fan-favorite glazed doughnut for just $1 returns for a sweet halftime victory, the company said.
Additional game day favorites, available through Oct. 28, include:
- Buy one, get one any large thin crust pizza for $1: Speedy Café locations now let customers buy one large thin crust pie and get another for just $1, delivering serious value for sharing or solo snacking.
- $2 off select beers: Fans can celebrate every touchdown by toasting with $2 off game day favorites like Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite and other domestic brews.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
