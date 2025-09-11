 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Offers Deals on Football Game Day Spreads

Fans can enjoy special offers on pizza, wings, beer and more.
Angela Hanson
Game day deals at 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is calling the football season with a winning lineup of food deals for fans across the country.

All season long, customers will be able to score big with mouthwatering game day bites on pizza, wings and beer at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide.

"At 7-Eleven, we know the right food can turn any football watch party into a championship-worthy experience," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "This season, we're turning up the flavor with bold newcomers like our Nashville Hot boneless wings and Italian Chicken Roller, while keeping fan-favorite classics in the game. It's all part of our playbook to deliver craveable, high-quality foods at a value that wins every time."

The retailer's Craveables Value Menu features a five-piece Bone-In Wings deal for just $5 with the option to try 7-Eleven's bold new Nashville Hot flavor, a southern-inspired glaze with hints of dill and garlic. Customers can also enjoy a two-for-$4 deal on taquitos, egg rolls and the new Italian Chicken Roller, which includes seasoned chicken, melty mozzarella and zesty Italian herbs wrapped in a crispy, golden crust.

Finally, the fan-favorite glazed doughnut for just $1 returns for a sweet halftime victory, the company said.

Additional game day favorites, available through Oct. 28, include:

  • Buy one, get one any large thin crust pizza for $1: Speedy Café locations now let customers buy one large thin crust pie and get another for just $1, delivering serious value for sharing or solo snacking.
  • $2 off select beers: Fans can celebrate every touchdown by toasting with $2 off game day favorites like Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite and other domestic brews.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

