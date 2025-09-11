7-Eleven Offers Deals on Football Game Day Spreads

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is calling the football season with a winning lineup of food deals for fans across the country.

All season long, customers will be able to score big with mouthwatering game day bites on pizza, wings and beer at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide.

"At 7-Eleven, we know the right food can turn any football watch party into a championship-worthy experience," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "This season, we're turning up the flavor with bold newcomers like our Nashville Hot boneless wings and Italian Chicken Roller, while keeping fan-favorite classics in the game. It's all part of our playbook to deliver craveable, high-quality foods at a value that wins every time."

