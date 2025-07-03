7-Eleven Offers Unique Treats for Slurpee Day
7-Eleven is also bringing the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl flavor back to stores in its first ever Big Gulp and Slurpee drink varieties. The vibrant blue pineapple-berry blend is also available in 20-ounce bottles.
"This Slurpee Day, we're mixing things up with new flavors, our celebratory swag and even a twist designed to mark tastebuds in the coolest way possible," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We love finding new ways to amp up the Slurpee drink experience and creating lasting moments for our customers, on Slurpee Day and all year round."
Additional ways customers can celebrate Slurpee Day include:
- Another free Slurpee drink — Loyalty members can keep the celebration going all month by scanning their rewards information on Slurpee Day to get a coupon for another free small Slurpee drink, redeemable before July 31.
- Birthday Collection capsule — Whether they're a July 11 birthday twin or a die-hard Slurpee drink enthusiast, fans can check out the Birthday Collection capsule from 7Collection, the chain's official online merchandise shop, for the perfect way to gear up for Slurpee drink season in style.
- 7NOW Delivery — 7-Eleven is giving customers $7.11 off a purchase of $20 or more when they use the promo code 711DAY via the 7NOW Delivery app, keeping the party going outside the store.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.