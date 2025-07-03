 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Offers Unique Treats for Slurpee Day

Fans can enjoy a free Slurpee drink, "tongue-toos" and the Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl flavor.
Angela Hanson
Slurpee Day's "tongue-toos"

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding bold and colorful celebrations to its annual birthday tradition. 

In addition to offering customers a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Friday, July 11 (7/11), its 98th birthday, the convenience store operator will enable fans' tastebuds to do the talking with the debut of "tongue-toos," first-of-their-kind temporary tongue tattoos activated by Slurpee.

Slurpee fans simply need to enjoy their drink, apply the tattoo on their tongue and wait for a big reveal. Inspired by the signature color mark a Slurpee drink leaves behind on the tongue, tongue-toos are an homage to this colorful rite of passage every Slurpee drink connoisseur knows well, the retailer said.

Tongue-toos feature the Slurpee brand's signature "S" in four vibrant colors: blue, green, red and purple. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab their tongue-toos at select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations on Slurpee Day.

7-Eleven is also bringing the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl flavor back to stores in its first ever Big Gulp and Slurpee drink varieties. The vibrant blue pineapple-berry blend is also available in 20-ounce bottles.

"This Slurpee Day, we're mixing things up with new flavors, our celebratory swag and even a twist designed to mark tastebuds in the coolest way possible," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing & sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We love finding new ways to amp up the Slurpee drink experience and creating lasting moments for our customers, on Slurpee Day and all year round."

Additional ways customers can celebrate Slurpee Day include:

  • Another free Slurpee drink — Loyalty members can keep the celebration going all month by scanning their rewards information on Slurpee Day to get a coupon for another free small Slurpee drink, redeemable before July 31.
  • Birthday Collection capsule — Whether they're a July 11 birthday twin or a die-hard Slurpee drink enthusiast, fans can check out the Birthday Collection capsule from 7Collection, the chain's official online merchandise shop, for the perfect way to gear up for Slurpee drink season in style.
  • 7NOW Delivery — 7-Eleven is giving customers $7.11 off a purchase of $20 or more when they use the promo code 711DAY via the 7NOW Delivery app, keeping the party going outside the store.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

