7-Eleven Offers Unique Treats for Slurpee Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding bold and colorful celebrations to its annual birthday tradition.

In addition to offering customers a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Friday, July 11 (7/11), its 98th birthday, the convenience store operator will enable fans' tastebuds to do the talking with the debut of "tongue-toos," first-of-their-kind temporary tongue tattoos activated by Slurpee.

Slurpee fans simply need to enjoy their drink, apply the tattoo on their tongue and wait for a big reveal. Inspired by the signature color mark a Slurpee drink leaves behind on the tongue, tongue-toos are an homage to this colorful rite of passage every Slurpee drink connoisseur knows well, the retailer said.

Tongue-toos feature the Slurpee brand's signature "S" in four vibrant colors: blue, green, red and purple. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab their tongue-toos at select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations on Slurpee Day.

