7-Eleven Parent Plans 1,300 Store Openings in North America by 2030

Dacus reiterated plans to list the company's North American business, noting the initial public offering (IPO) would enable the Japanese-based business to take on additional debt to pursue more aggressive growth opportunities.

A U.S. listing of its 7-Eleven business is planned for the second half of 2026. This would allow for faster store rollouts in the U.S. as well as additional bolt-on mergers and acquisitions, he added.

For years Seven & i has been under pressure from shareholders, including a series of activist investors, to boost returns by selling off assets and focusing on its core convenience store business, as Reuters reported.

In March, it unveiled a major restructuring in which it sold off its superstore unit, announced a 2 trillion yen ($13.55 billion) share buyback through 2030 and committed to a public listing of its North American arm.

The fate of the company rests on its ability to demonstrate it can grow independently, having successfully fended off the takeover bid from ACT, parent company of the Circle K brand.

Last month, the Canadian-based retailer withdrew its acquisition offer "due to a lack of constructive engagement," which precipitated a 9% fall in Seven & i's share price that reflected investor skepticism about the Japanese-based standalone growth plans, Reuters added.

In the Aug. 6 briefing, Dacus said Couche-Tard never had an actionable plan to surmount regulatory hurdles in the U.S., adding that the fact its performance had suffered in the last year may have fed into its decision to step back from negotiations.

"I'm not surprised it ended the way it did," he commented.

7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.