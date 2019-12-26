7-Eleven Recognized as a Military Friendly Company 

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has been recognized as a 2020 Military Friendly Company by VIQTORY.

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran business enterprise that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through G.I. Jobs, Military Friendly and Military Spouse.

The Military Friendly Companies list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Employers, Spouse, Supplier Diversity and Brands survey from all participating companies.

To be a Military Friendly Company, the association considers an organization's "total commitment" to tapping into military talent.

7-Eleven is among 76 employers recognized in this year's listing, which is available by clicking here.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. 7-Eleven ranked No. 1 in the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.