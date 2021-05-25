7-Eleven Recruiting 40,000 New Employees for Peak Summer Season

IRVING, Texas — With the unofficial start of summer just days away, 7-Eleven Inc. and its independent franchise owners launched a hiring initiative.

Collectively, the convenience retailer and its franchise owners are recruiting 40,000 new employees to fill positions at more than 13,000 U.S. stores. This includes positions at roughly 3,800 Speedway convenience stores.

7-Eleven acquired the Speedway chain from Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. on May 14.

A National Hiring Day event will be held at participating stores on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Potential employees can also apply before June 3. More information is available at 7-eleven.com/careers and Speedway.com/careers.

"Now that a growing number have received vaccines and the economy is opening back up, people are more than ready to get back to normal," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. "That includes finding steady jobs with future opportunities, and 7-Eleven, Speedway and 7-Eleven independent franchise owners offer just that. The iconic 7-Eleven brand is a great place to learn and grow... and might just be a match made in (Oh Thank) Heaven."



This year's hiring push follows the 2020 initiative to add team members as 7-Eleven c-stores stayed open as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first six months, the company and its independent 7-Eleven franchise owners added more than 50,000 associates, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Store-level employees, as well as entry and management positions, are available. In addition, 7-Eleven and Speedway are looking to fill a number of non-store positions including maintenance technicians, transport drivers, and other support roles.

The store employee position will typically help continue to meet the surge in mobile orders made through the 7NOW delivery app, according to the convenience retailer.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.