7-Eleven Supports California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Additionally, 7-Eleven Inc. is working directly with local franchisees to support affected communities. On Jan. 16, its local operations team hosted a 7Cares community event at a store in Van Nuys, Calif., to donate food and water to customers and first responders. Donations included products from partners such as Red Bull, Vita Coco and Body Armor.

7-Eleven isn't the only c-store chain helping California communities in their time of need. Circle K hosted a special fuel event to support wildfire relief on Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., as Convenience Store News previously reported. A portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event was donated to the Red Cross relief efforts. More than 240 Circle K stores in California, Oregon and Washington participated.

"These wildfires have affected so many lives across our community so close after the holidays," said George Wilkins, vice president of operations for Circle K's West Coast Business Unit, which is based in Corona, Calif. "This is why it's important for us to dedicate this fuel event to supporting the relief and recovery efforts, and we're thankful for our partnership with the American Red Cross here on the West Coast."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.