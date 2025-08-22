 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Ushers In Labor Day With Deals & Promotions

Customers can save on snacks, fuel fill-ups and more during the summer's final long weekend.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Labor Day at 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is ready to help customers make the most of the last long weekend of summer with a variety of deals and delicious offerings all weekend long.

Whether customers are going on a quick getaway, staying home or spending quality time with friends and family this Labor Day weekend, 7-Eleven is making it easy to stock up with convenient delivery, refreshing drinks, ready-to-enjoy meals and more at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, the retailer said.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Offers Back-to-School Deals]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Deals designed to keep the weekend running smoothly from start to finish include:

  • $2 snack deals: Starting Aug. 25, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program members can get snack favorites like Body Armor and Slim Jim Sticks for just $2 each.
  • 7NOW Delivery savings: When shoppers order from 7NOW Delivery and use the promo code SLURPEE, they can save $20 off orders of $30 or more.
  • $5 whole subs: Those craving a quick and satisfying meal can visit Speedy Café locations to purchase a freshly made, whole sub sandwich for just $5 during Labor Day weekend.
  • Fuel deals: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can save 11 cents per gallon on one fuel fill-up, starting Aug. 26.

7-Eleven Gold Pass members can get extra convenience during the long weekend. The service offers $0 delivery, an extra 5 cents off per gallon and seven free drinks every month, including any size coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drink.

The c-store operator is also helping customers go farther over Labor Day weekend by offering an extra 5-cents-per-gallon discount to certain customers verified through ID.me, including military members, teachers, students, first responders and nurses.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds