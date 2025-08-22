7-Eleven Ushers In Labor Day With Deals & Promotions

Deals designed to keep the weekend running smoothly from start to finish include:

$2 snack deals: Starting Aug. 25, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty program members can get snack favorites like Body Armor and Slim Jim Sticks for just $2 each.

7NOW Delivery savings: When shoppers order from 7NOW Delivery and use the promo code SLURPEE, they can save $20 off orders of $30 or more.

$5 whole subs: Those craving a quick and satisfying meal can visit Speedy Café locations to purchase a freshly made, whole sub sandwich for just $5 during Labor Day weekend.

Fuel deals: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can save 11 cents per gallon on one fuel fill-up, starting Aug. 26.

7-Eleven Gold Pass members can get extra convenience during the long weekend. The service offers $0 delivery, an extra 5 cents off per gallon and seven free drinks every month, including any size coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drink.

The c-store operator is also helping customers go farther over Labor Day weekend by offering an extra 5-cents-per-gallon discount to certain customers verified through ID.me, including military members, teachers, students, first responders and nurses.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.