7-Eleven's Latest Collaboration Revs Up Nostalgia

: Designed to ride the line between skate nostalgia and c-store fandom, these exclusive fingerboards are available in two styles that pay tribute to fan-favorite 7-Eleven products. Each board comes with a pair of removable skate shoes for added grip while perfecting finger flips and ollies. Limited-edition merchandise: To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven is rolling out a limited-edition collection that puts the exclusive Silver Series Toyota Supra front and center. Available on 7Collection, the merch features retro-inspired graphics, streetwear silhouettes and nods to convenience store legends — all crafted to match the energy of the die-cast drop.

Fanatics can also shop exclusive Cars of 7-Eleven Collection gear, including limited-edition T-shirts, sweatshirts and pins. Designed for everyday wear and statement-making style, the gear adds a fresh layer to the drop that's as collectible as it is wearable, 7-Eleven stated.

"We're excited to partner with Hot Wheels, another iconic brand that, like 7-Eleven, has fueled imaginations and created lasting memories for generations," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Whether you grew up racing Hot Wheels cars or grabbing a Slurpee drink after school, this collaboration kicks things into high gear by bringing together two culture-shaping brands to create something nostalgic, unexpected and undeniably fun for all ages."

7-Eleven recently launched "Roll-Up & Refuel," a new multichannel advertising campaign developed to champion the retail chain's role as a cultural pit stop for generations. The campaign offers an authentic look into the lives of everyday customers by celebrating two of America's popular subcultures: skateboarders by day and car enthusiasts by night.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.