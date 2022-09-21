7-Eleven's Pairs With Crocs in Latest Fashion Tie-Up

The 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Clog and Sandal styles will launch globally on Nov. 7.

Fans can get a first taste of the collection from Sept. 20 through 12 p.m. EST on Sept. 22 by visiting crocs.com.

On the site, fans can a drawing for a chance to purchase a pair of the limited-edition 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clogs. Quantities are limited to one pair per customer.

"7-Eleven International LLC, a joint-venture of 7-Eleven Inc. and 7-Eleven Japan, is responsible for the growth of the iconic 7-Eleven brand globally. Crocs, like 7-Eleven, is a brand recognized by consumers across the world, so we knew this collaboration would be a great fit for our global strategy," said Ken Wakabayashi, 7-Eleven International co-CEO. "We're excited to bring these two internationally recognized brands together to delight customers with a selection of limited-edition footwear highlighting some of our fan-favorite products with customized Jibbitz charms."

Other Limited-Time Collaborations

The 7-Eleven X Crocs collaboration is the latest collaboration that 7-Eleven dropped this summer. Last month, the convenience retailer released a limited-edition apparel collection in partnership with Overtime and Easy Otabor, a designer, entrepreneur and art curator.

The streetwear-meets-sportswear designs feature fan-favorite products like Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp fountain beverages subtly intertwined with basketball themes. Included in the collection are 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded hoodies, T-shirts, hats and mesh shorts.

In July, 7-Eleven released exclusive collaborations with popular snack and beverage brands for custom sneakers, including:

Slurpee x What the Fanta: Designed by Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co., these sneakers feature Slurpee drink branding and colorful shapes that mimic splashes of water.

7-Eleven x Dunkaroos: Customers who are nostalgic for the 90s will appreciate these sneakers, designed by creative agency partner Select and hand-painted by Tyler Wallach. They feature Fred, mascot for the brand's iconic frozen beverage, surrounded by confetti-style patterns.

Shoe Surgeon x Reese's: These sneakers are designed to be as irresistible as the candy itself. They feature orange-colored mesh panels, chocolate-hued sides and a peanut butter-toned ankle panel with a buttoned pocket.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.