AI-Powered C-store Opens at Atlanta Sports Arena

ATLANTA — Visitors to Atlanta's State Farm Arena have a new way to make purchases.

The Atlanta Hawks baseball team collaborated with Verizon and AiFi, a spatial intelligence platform that empowers businesses to deploy autonomous solutions, to power the newly added Hawks Express cashierless checkout store at the venue.

Located on the 100 West main concourse, the Hawks Express store uses AiFi's computer-led autonomous retail solution powered by its spatial intelligence and powered by Verizon's 5G Edge technology. The solution makes it simple, fast and convenient for fans to purchase food and beverages without waiting in line, allowing them to spend more time in front of the action, the company stated.

Customers can simply enter the store, select their items and exit, with purchases automatically processed through their mobile payment method.

