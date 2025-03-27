AI-Powered C-store Opens at Atlanta Sports Arena
"Our collaboration with Verizon and the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena showcases how autonomous retail and seamless entry solutions can transform stadium environments. By leveraging cutting-edge technology with spatial intelligence, we are enabling faster, frictionless transactions that redefine convenience for fans while optimizing venue operations," said Steve Carlin, CEO of AiFi.
AiFi operates in more than 280 autonomous store locations worldwide, serving frictionless checkout in 20-plus sports stadiums globally.
State Farm Arena also installed Delta Fly-Through Lanes powered by Verizon at Gates 1, 2, 3 and 7, and deployed Verizon Sensor Insights in the arena's technical hub as part of a larger technology initiative. Verizon Sensor insights provide near real-time data-driven intelligence to ensure all technical equipment is operating at peak efficiency, according to the company.
"State Farm Arena is always exploring new digital solutions to enhance the experience for both our fans and staff," said Kim Rometo, chief technology and innovations officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. "We are excited to see how the integration of Verizon 5G Edge and AiFi's technology at the Hawks Express store will make an impact on checkout efficiency and customer satisfaction."