AI-Powered C-store Opens at Atlanta Sports Arena

Purchases from the Hawks Express cashierless checkout store are automatically processed when customers exit.
Angela Hanson
The Hawks Express Cashierless Checkout store

ATLANTA — Visitors to Atlanta's State Farm Arena have a new way to make purchases. 

The Atlanta Hawks baseball team collaborated with Verizon and AiFi, a spatial intelligence platform that empowers businesses to deploy autonomous solutions, to power the newly added Hawks Express cashierless checkout store at the venue.

Located on the 100 West main concourse, the Hawks Express store uses AiFi's computer-led autonomous retail solution powered by its spatial intelligence and powered by Verizon's 5G Edge technology. The solution makes it simple, fast and convenient for fans to purchase food and beverages without waiting in line, allowing them to spend more time in front of the action, the company stated. 

Customers can simply enter the store, select their items and exit, with purchases automatically processed through their mobile payment method.

"Our collaboration with Verizon and the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena showcases how autonomous retail and seamless entry solutions can transform stadium environments. By leveraging cutting-edge technology with spatial intelligence, we are enabling faster, frictionless transactions that redefine convenience for fans while optimizing venue operations," said Steve Carlin, CEO of AiFi.

AiFi operates in more than 280 autonomous store locations worldwide, serving frictionless checkout in 20-plus sports stadiums globally.

State Farm Arena also installed Delta Fly-Through Lanes powered by Verizon at Gates 1, 2, 3 and 7, and deployed Verizon Sensor Insights in the arena's technical hub as part of a larger technology initiative. Verizon Sensor insights provide near real-time data-driven intelligence to ensure all technical equipment is operating at peak efficiency, according to the company.

"State Farm Arena is always exploring new digital solutions to enhance the experience for both our fans and staff," said Kim Rometo, chief technology and innovations officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. "We are excited to see how the integration of Verizon 5G Edge and AiFi's technology at the Hawks Express store will make an impact on checkout efficiency and customer satisfaction."

