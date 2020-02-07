Amid Coin Shortage, Pilot Co. Encourages Customers to Round Up Their Purchases to Support Veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In celebration of Independence Day, Pilot Co. is raising funds through an in-store round-up campaign for the Call of Duty Endowment, an organization dedicated to helping veterans.

Now through July 13, guests visiting Pilot Co. stores, including participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers and One9 Fuel Network stores, can opt to round-up their purchases to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to the Endowment.

"We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and generosity of Pilot Co. and their guests, who are helping us ensure high quality employment for veterans during these very difficult times," said the Call of Duty Endowment Executive Director Capt. Dan Goldenberg, U.S. Navy (Ret.). "Every dollar raised goes directly to helping veterans find meaningful employment."

The timing of the campaign also aligns with a national coin shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, veterans are urgently seeking employment and the Endowment's grantee organizations recently reported a major increase in demand for their services and support. While Pilot Co. continues to provide change as appropriate, the round-up option provides a simple way for guests to instead donate their change to support these military veterans, according to the travel center operator.

"As we celebrate the Fourth of July, it's important to recognize those who serve and protect our country," said James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Co. and veteran. "Pilot has had a long history of giving back to veteran-related causes, including the Call of Duty Endowment. We are honored to partner with them again through this round-up campaign to assist veterans in finding high-quality careers. The change in your pocket can add up to life-changing support for our nation's service men and women."

The donations made during this campaign, and Pilot Co.'s previous $100,000 donation in 2019 for Veterans Day, will help support the Endowment's ambitious goal of getting 100,000 veterans back to work by 2024.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a nonprofit organization that seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value veterans bring to the workplace.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co.’s retail network is comprised of more than 950 retail and fueling locations across 44 states and six Canadian provinces.