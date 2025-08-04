Applegreen Accelerates U.S. Expansion With $70M Investment
"This project has been years in the making and represents a bold new chapter for E-470 and our region," said Joe Donahue, executive director of the E-470 Public Highway Authority. "We are transforming underutilized infrastructure into something that will directly benefit our customers and communities by providing services they need today and building in flexibility for the future of travel. And we are proud to be making it a reality without relying on any toll revenue or tax dollars."
Historically, the E-470 has not had any services available directly on the highway, requiring drivers to exit the route for food, fuel or rest stops, the news outlet reported.
Building Out U.S. Infrastructure
Applegreen's latest investment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality facilities to customers in the United States, where it currently operates 113 highway service plazas. Applegreen is investing $750 million to rebuild, remodel and operate 18 highway service plazas in Massachusetts following a recent contract award. It is also nearing completion of a $450 million investment to upgrade all 27 service plazas on the New York State Thruway.
Since entering the U.S. market in 2014 with the acquisition of two sites in Long Island, N.Y., Applegreen has invested more than €1 billion in the country. It is now one of the largest Irish employers in the United States with more than 7,000 employees.
The company is also pursuing growth in Ireland and the United Kingdom as part of a €1 billion expansion program over the next five years. This includes acquiring and developing new sites and upgrading existing locations.
In the U.K., Applegreen is expanding its Welcome Break business, which operates 60 sites and 31 hotels.
Applegreen employs approximately 16,000 people globally. The company serves nearly 180 million customers annually. It operates nearly 200 locations in Ireland and has a total of more than 430 sites and 700-plus branded food offers across its global network.