Applegreen Accelerates U.S. Expansion With $70M Investment

DUBLIN, Ireland — Applegreen plc is expanding its presence in the United States through a strategic $70 million investment in new highway service plazas in Colorado.

The Dublin-based company, which operates forecourt sites across Ireland, the United Kingdom and the U.S., revealed plans to build four new service plazas along the E-470 highway in Denver. It will be responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of the facilities under a 50-year agreement with the E-470 Public Highway Authority, reported Think Business.

Each service plaza will feature three branded food and beverage outlets, an Applegreen convenience store, fueling infrastructure, electric vehicle chargers, seating areas and restrooms.

[Read more: Applegreen to Divest Gas Stations in the United Kingdom]

"We are delighted to be partnering with E-470 on this exciting new project, which extends our footprint in the United States and will bring world-class roadside hospitality facilities to travelers in Colorado," said Applegreen CEO Joe Barrett. "We are investing $70 million to deliver four new state-of-the-art service plazas in Colorado and will begin construction in the coming days. The first new plaza is expected to be operational by the last quarter of 2026, while the other three will come onstream shortly afterwards."

The E-470 is a 47-mile fully tolled public highway that runs along the eastern side of the Denver metropolitan area. The new service plazas will be located at former toll plaza sites that were decommissioned after the highway transitioned to cashless electronic tolling.