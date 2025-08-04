 Skip to main content

Applegreen Accelerates U.S. Expansion With $70M Investment

The company currently operates 113 highway service plazas in the United States.
Danielle Romano
DUBLIN, Ireland — Applegreen plc is expanding its presence in the United States through a strategic $70 million investment in new highway service plazas in Colorado.

The Dublin-based company, which operates forecourt sites across Ireland, the United Kingdom and the U.S., revealed plans to build four new service plazas along the E-470 highway in Denver. It will be responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of the facilities under a 50-year agreement with the E-470 Public Highway Authority, reported Think Business.

Each service plaza will feature three branded food and beverage outlets, an Applegreen convenience store, fueling infrastructure, electric vehicle chargers, seating areas and restrooms.

"We are delighted to be partnering with E-470 on this exciting new project, which extends our footprint in the United States and will bring world-class roadside hospitality facilities to travelers in Colorado," said Applegreen CEO Joe Barrett. "We are investing $70 million to deliver four new state-of-the-art service plazas in Colorado and will begin construction in the coming days. The first new plaza is expected to be operational by the last quarter of 2026, while the other three will come onstream shortly afterwards."

The E-470 is a 47-mile fully tolled public highway that runs along the eastern side of the Denver metropolitan area. The new service plazas will be located at former toll plaza sites that were decommissioned after the highway transitioned to cashless electronic tolling.

"This project has been years in the making and represents a bold new chapter for E-470 and our region," said Joe Donahue, executive director of the E-470 Public Highway Authority. "We are transforming underutilized infrastructure into something that will directly benefit our customers and communities by providing services they need today and building in flexibility for the future of travel. And we are proud to be making it a reality without relying on any toll revenue or tax dollars."

Historically, the E-470 has not had any services available directly on the highway, requiring drivers to exit the route for food, fuel or rest stops, the news outlet reported.

Building Out U.S. Infrastructure

Applegreen's latest investment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality facilities to customers in the United States, where it currently operates 113 highway service plazas. Applegreen is investing $750 million to rebuild, remodel and operate 18 highway service plazas in Massachusetts following a recent contract award. It is also nearing completion of a $450 million investment to upgrade all 27 service plazas on the New York State Thruway.

Since entering the U.S. market in 2014 with the acquisition of two sites in Long Island, N.Y., Applegreen has invested more than €1 billion in the country. It is now one of the largest Irish employers in the United States with more than 7,000 employees.

The company is also pursuing growth in Ireland and the United Kingdom as part of a €1 billion expansion program over the next five years. This includes acquiring and developing new sites and upgrading existing locations.

In the U.K., Applegreen is expanding its Welcome Break business, which operates 60 sites and 31 hotels.

Applegreen employs approximately 16,000 people globally. The company serves nearly 180 million customers annually. It operates nearly 200 locations in Ireland and has a total of more than 430 sites and 700-plus branded food offers across its global network.

