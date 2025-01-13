Applegreen to Divest Gas Stations in the United Kingdom

EG On the Move operates gas stations, convenience stores and foodservice providers in the U.K. It was founded in 2023 by Zuber Issa and Imraan Patel of EG Group but operates as a separate business.

Applegreen will continue to operate Welcome Break, which includes 59 sites — including 34 rest areas and 31 hotels — and employs more than 6,000 people in the U.K.

"We remain fully committed to our presence and growth in the U.K. market," said Joe Barrett, Applegreen cofounder and CEO. "We have significant plans to expand Welcome Break and our EV charging business as part of the €1 billion investment plan announced last year."

Ongoing initiatives include upgrading existing Welcome Break locations as well as developing new sites, according to Barrett.

Applegreen will also continue investing in its operations in Ireland, where it has nearly 200 locations. The company plans to grow its partnership with M&S Food, which is currently in place at 21 sites. It will also grow its Braeburn Coffee brand while upgrading existing sites.

In the U.K. and U.S., Applegreen plans to focus on larger sites that incorporate foodservice as a central component. It also plans to invest €85 million ($86.8 million USD) in its electric vehicle charging operations in Ireland, the U.K. and the U.S. over the next five years.