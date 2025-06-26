ARKO Debuts New Food Concept

The fas craves menu includes hot and cold grab-and-go, roller grill, bakery and dispensed beverages, with standout offerings like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson chicken sandwiches and pub burgers.

The beverage lineup features nitro cold brew, bean-to-cup always fresh hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush and Café Tango frozen coffee.

"This new food concept remodel and the introduction of fas craves represent a bold step forward in how we serve our customers," said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of ARKO Corp. "We're focused on transforming the convenience experience — not just with updated stores, but with food offerings that truly resonate with today's on-the-go consumer."

The remodeled store is designed to attract new customers with a layout that is easy to shop and a product assortment shaped directly by customer feedback. It offers modernized features including digital menu boards and a brighter, more contemporary interior design meant to create a seamless and elevated shopping experience.

A formal grand opening celebration that will include special promotions and community-focused events is planned for July 16-19.

Headquartered in Richmond, ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. It operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to the company's retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.