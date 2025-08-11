ARKO Expands New Food Concept to Additional C-stores

"This new-to-industry store opening and continued rollout of fas craves represent our commitment to transforming the convenience experience," said Arie Kotler, ARKO Corp. president and CEO. "We are excited to bring this food-first concept to the Kinston community, where we're offering not just convenience, but quality and innovation."

The fas craves menu includes hot and cold grab-and-go, roller grill, bakery and dispensed beverages, with standout offerings like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson chicken sandwiches and pub burgers.

The Kinston store officially opened its doors on July 31, but a grand opening celebration will take place Sept. 17-30. Its modern layout includes customer-driven design features such as digital menuboards, a contemporary interior and an easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

To recognize the grand opening, customers can enjoy exclusive fas craves deals, including two Ultimate Chicken Tenders and a small side of potato wedges for just $4.99, plus any fountain drink, tea or lemonade for only 99 cents.

ARKO also opened a fas craves location at a fas mart store located at 7559 Cold Harbor Road in Mechanicsville, Va., on Aug. 6., with a grand opening celebration to follow also from Sept. 17-30.

The store "continues to show how we're transforming the convenience store experience with elevated food options," Kotler said. "With each fas craves store format, we're giving our customers something new to crave — and a reason to keep coming back."

The Mechanicsville location also offers the customer-centric design with an upgraded interior layout and other amenities.

Headquartered in Richmond, ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. It operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to the company's retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.