ARKO Highlights Developments in Multiyear Transformation Plan

"As previously disclosed, once fully scaled, we expect this program to deliver a cumulative annualized operating income benefit in excess of $20 million, excluding G&A savings," Kotler expressed. "As our dealerization efforts continue, we have identified more than $10 million in expected annual structural G&A savings as it fully scales this program.

"We continue to believe that by transitioning select stores to dealer locations, we are unlocking long-term value," he added.

As part of the targeted capital investment made possible by ARKO's dealerization program, the company advanced its new format pilot program, which aims to enhance the customer experience by modernizing store layouts, broadening and refining merchandise offerings, and introducing an improved food-forward focus.

After months of development, ARKO opened its first new-format store on June 25 in Ashland, Va., featuring a new food-forward concept, fas craves, which elevates the food and beverage offering to grow foodservice as a differentiator across the chain's network, the chief executive explained.

"While it has only been open a short time, we are pleased with its initial performance. Early results show outperformance in foodservice and dispensed beverages, as well as key categories like candy, packaged beverages and alternative snacks relative to the rest of our stores," Kotler shared.

An additional new format store opened in Mechanicsville, Va., earlier this month, and ARKO has identified, and is in various stages of engineering designs and layout for, the next tranche of stores to be remodeled in the new format.

The company also continues to move the needle on its NTI (new-to-industry) store pipeline. The chain opened a new Handy Mart store in Kinston, N.C., on July 31. It has begun working on three more NTI stores, two of which are expected to open in the second half of the year.

By the Numbers

Other earnings news the Richmond-based company reported included:

Net income was $20.1 million vs. $14.1 million for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $76.9 million vs. $80.1 million in Q2 2024.

Merchandise margin for the quarter increased to 33.6%.

Retail fuel margin for the quarter was 44.9 cents per gallon.

Operating expenses decreased $25.9 million, or 12.8%, primarily due to a decrease of $25.4 million from retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers and a decrease in same-store operating expenses related to lower personnel costs and credit card fees, partially offset by incremental expenses related to the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024.

ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. It operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to the company's retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.

ARKO is No. 5 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.