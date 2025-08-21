 Skip to main content

ARKO's Value Proposition Gains Momentum

The convenience retailer focuses on merchandising execution and loyalty-led engagement.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
fas mart in Mechanicsville, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — In a macroenvironment marked by persistent inflation and restrained personal consumption, ARKO Corp. remains focused on providing value through merchandising execution and loyalty-led engagement.

"We expanded merchandise margin by 80 basis points year over year, driven by category mix, effective promotions through the work our team is doing with our suppliers, and our continued optimization of assortment through backbar resets and loyalty target offers, all while being responsive to evolving consumer needs," Ari Kotler, chairman, president and CEO, said during ARKO's second quarter 2025 earnings call earlier this month. 

"We were pleased with improved performance in most of our core categories, and we believe performance reflects the effectiveness of our promotions and our focus on driving growth in key categories," he added.

According to Kotler, ARKO is seeing positive momentum by executing on the company's three key merchandising and marketing pillars through a strategic focus on loyalty, core destination categories and foodservice offerings.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
An ad for ARKO's Fueling America's Future campaign
The program is just one piece of the company's goal to prioritize price cuts at the pump in its promotions.
1. Grow sales in core destination categories through data-driven decisions and strong supplier partnerships.

Looking first at the fuel category, ARKO's "Fueling America Future" campaign continues to engage customers and drive improved loyalty enrollment growth, trip and basket size. Through the program, fas REWARDS members earn up to $2 off per gallon, up to 20 gallons, when they purchase qualifying in-store purchases.

"Average daily enrollment in our fas REWARDS program increased more than 50% from the period prior to the campaign. When utilizing the Fueling America's Future promotions, our enrolled loyalty members made an extra trip per month and spend on average more than 15% more than our typical enrolled loyalty member during the second quarter," Kotler shared.

The other tobacco products (OTP) segment also continues to be a key growth lever for in-store margin and customer engagement. During the quarter, OTP was one of ARKO's top-performing categories for same-store sales growth and same-store contribution growth.

Stores are benefiting from expanded assortments, revised space allocation, high-value promotions and a more effective visual merchandising strategy, which has been significantly improved by ARKO's backbar refresh and incentive program store managers, Kotler pointed out.

2. Develop high-margin food programs.

As part of the targeted capital investment made possible by ARKO's dealerization program, the company advanced its pilot program of new format stores, which aims to elevate the customer experience by modernizing store layouts, broadening and refining merchandise offerings, and introducing an improved food-forward focus. 

fas mart_fas craves
fas craves ordering inside the fas mart in Mechanicsville, Va.

After months of development, ARKO opened its first new-format store on June 25 in Ashland, Va., featuring a new food-forward concept, fas craves

The elevated food and beverage offer includes hot and cold grab-and-go, roller grill, bakery and dispensed beverages, with standout offerings like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson chicken sandwiches and pub burgers. Beverage choices include nitro cold brew, bean-to-cup fresh hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush and Café Tango frozen coffee.
 

"While it has only been open a short time, we are pleased with its initial performance. Early results show outperformance in foodservice and dispensed beverages, as well as key categories like candy, packaged beverages and alternative snacks relative to the rest of our stores," Kotler said.

ARKO has since brought the fas craves concept to a second new-format store, which opened in Mechanicsville, Va., earlier this month, and to a new-to-industry Handy Mart store in Kingston, N.C.

3. Drive increased frequency and total spend through order and delivery, and relevant in-store and in-app personalized deals via the fas REWARDS program.

Turning to the loyalty program as a whole, during the second quarter of 2025, fas REWARDS members spent on average approximately 50% more and visited an average three trips more per month when compared to non-members.

Overall, more than 38,000 new members joined the program in the quarter, bringing total enrollment to approximately 2,350,000 members, up 10% from the end of Q2 last year. 

"These results underscore the effectiveness of our loyalty platform in an environment where consumers are looking to stretch every dollar, and this is why we continue to focus on enrollment initiatives," Kotler said.

"Taking all our strategies as a whole, they are guided by experienced leadership and brought to life every day by a dedicated operation team focused on enhancing the customer experience," he concluded.

Retail Segment Results

For the three-month period ended June 30, the Richmond-based chain's retail segment results were: 

  • Same-store merchandise sales, excluding cigarettes, were down 3% vs. the year-ago period. Total same-store merchandise sales were down 4.2%.
  • Same-store margin rate was up approximately 50 basis points vs. the same period of 2024.
  • Merchandise contribution decreased 13.7%, while merchandise margin increased to 33.6%. 

"The decrease in merchandise contribution was due to a $18 million decrease related to retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers in the trailing 12-month period and a $3.7 million decrease in same-store merchandise contribution, primarily caused by a decline in customer transactions reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment," reported Rob Giamatteo, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Looking at the forecourt, fuel contribution decreased $10.1 million, or 8.6%, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Fuel margin of 44.9 cents per gallon increased 3.3 cents per gallon compared to the second quarter of 2024.

ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. It operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to the company's retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds