ARKO's Value Proposition Gains Momentum

After months of development, ARKO opened its first new-format store on June 25 in Ashland, Va., featuring a new food-forward concept, fas craves.

The elevated food and beverage offer includes hot and cold grab-and-go, roller grill, bakery and dispensed beverages, with standout offerings like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson chicken sandwiches and pub burgers. Beverage choices include nitro cold brew, bean-to-cup fresh hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush and Café Tango frozen coffee.



"While it has only been open a short time, we are pleased with its initial performance. Early results show outperformance in foodservice and dispensed beverages, as well as key categories like candy, packaged beverages and alternative snacks relative to the rest of our stores," Kotler said.

ARKO has since brought the fas craves concept to a second new-format store, which opened in Mechanicsville, Va., earlier this month, and to a new-to-industry Handy Mart store in Kingston, N.C.

3. Drive increased frequency and total spend through order and delivery, and relevant in-store and in-app personalized deals via the fas REWARDS program.

Turning to the loyalty program as a whole, during the second quarter of 2025, fas REWARDS members spent on average approximately 50% more and visited an average three trips more per month when compared to non-members.

Overall, more than 38,000 new members joined the program in the quarter, bringing total enrollment to approximately 2,350,000 members, up 10% from the end of Q2 last year.

"These results underscore the effectiveness of our loyalty platform in an environment where consumers are looking to stretch every dollar, and this is why we continue to focus on enrollment initiatives," Kotler said.

"Taking all our strategies as a whole, they are guided by experienced leadership and brought to life every day by a dedicated operation team focused on enhancing the customer experience," he concluded.

Retail Segment Results

For the three-month period ended June 30, the Richmond-based chain's retail segment results were:

Same-store merchandise sales, excluding cigarettes, were down 3% vs. the year-ago period. Total same-store merchandise sales were down 4.2%.

Same-store margin rate was up approximately 50 basis points vs. the same period of 2024.

Merchandise contribution decreased 13.7%, while merchandise margin increased to 33.6%.

"The decrease in merchandise contribution was due to a $18 million decrease related to retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers in the trailing 12-month period and a $3.7 million decrease in same-store merchandise contribution, primarily caused by a decline in customer transactions reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment," reported Rob Giamatteo, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Looking at the forecourt, fuel contribution decreased $10.1 million, or 8.6%, when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Fuel margin of 44.9 cents per gallon increased 3.3 cents per gallon compared to the second quarter of 2024.

ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. It operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to the company's retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.