Baby Bottle Pop Twisters Nationwide Launch
After launching in limited retail locations at the end of 2024, Baby Bottle Pop Twisters are making their national debut. The multitextured candy is designed to deliver a cosmic experience with three dimensions of flavor in every bite, according to Bazooka Brands. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters feature a light and crunchy outer shell, a sweet and chewy center, and a pop of sour powder at the core. The product is a twist on the iconic Baby Bottle Pop, taking inspiration from its signature bottle shape and dipping powder. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters are available in four fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon and Berry Blast.