After launching in limited retail locations at the end of 2024, Baby Bottle Pop Twisters are making their national debut. The multitextured candy is designed to deliver a cosmic experience with three dimensions of flavor in every bite, according to Bazooka Brands. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters feature a light and crunchy outer shell, a sweet and chewy center, and a pop of sour powder at the core. The product is a twist on the iconic Baby Bottle Pop, taking inspiration from its signature bottle shape and dipping powder. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters are available in four fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon and Berry Blast.