Beck Suppliers Transitions to Employee Ownership

"For 75 years, Beck Suppliers has been a part of our family," said Dean Beck, third-generation co-owner. "But it's always belonged to the communities we serve. Transitioning to employee ownership simply recognizes what's already true — our people are this company. They've built it, grown it, and live its values every day."

Since it originated as a small petroleum distributorship founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers has grown into one of Ohio's largest independent providers of fuel, fuel services, car wash systems and convenience store operators. It has more than 500 employees and 34 FriendShip stores and car wash locations across the state.

"Our father and grandfather believed in investing in people," said Brian Beck, co-owner. "Turning Beck into an ESOP is our way of saying 'thank you', but it's also a way of saying 'we believe in you.' Every team member now has a direct stake in our shared future. That's powerful."

The transition follows Beck's recent Large Business of the Year Award from the Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County as well as its 75th anniversary celebration, which includes the upcoming opening of a new FriendShip Kitchen store in Fremont dedicated to the late Doug Beck's legacy and impact.

"Becoming employee-owned is a natural next chapter for a company born and raised in Ohio," said Greg Ehrlich, president of Beck Suppliers. "Our team isn't just delivering fuel and food, they're delivering care, consistency, and community. This move gives them even more ownership in the experience we deliver every day."

Fremont, Ohio-based Beck Suppliers Inc. operates FriendShip Kitchen c-stores and car washes throughout the state and supplies Marathon, Sunoco, BP, and Shell fuels to independent retailers. Its Beck Fuel Systems division specializes in the installation, maintenance, and removal of petroleum fueling systems, while Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, and operates high-quality car washes throughout Ohio.