belVita Energy Snack Bites is the first major product innovation and extension to the current belVita portfolio. Made with real fruit and seeds, belVita Energy Snack Bites come in two flavors — Banana Dark Chocolate & Sunflower Seed, and Blueberry & Sunflower Seed. Conveniently packaged in resealable 5-ounce bags, belVita Energy Snack Bites are Non-GMO Project Verified and offer a wholesome alternative to traditional breakfast snacks on the market, according to the maker. Each serving delivers 14 grams of whole grain and is a good source of fiber, iron and B vitamins. Made with quality ingredients and wholesome grains, belVita Energy Snack Bites contain no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, and are Kosher Certified. belVita Energy Snack Bites is available for a suggested retail price of $4.49.