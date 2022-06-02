Best New Products Awards 2022 Entry Form

Convenience Store News is accepting entries for the 2022 Best New Products Awards, which honor outstanding consumer packaged goods in 47 different categories. Products introduced to the market between April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2022 are eligible for entry.



Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible. Products will be judged on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.



Categories in the 2022 Best New Products Awards are:

Cigarettes

Smokeless Tobacco

Cigars

Electronic Cigarettes & Vapor Products

Other Tobacco Products

Beer

Flavored Malt Beverages

Wine

Liquor

Cider

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drinks

Juice Drinks

Sports Drinks

Bottled Water (including flavored and enhanced)

RTD Iced Tea

RTD Coffee Drinks

Dairy Beverages

Other Packaged Beverages

Gum

Mints

Chocolate Candy

Non-Chocolate Candy

Novelty Candy/Seasonal Candy

Salty Snacks

Alternative Snacks

Packaged Sweet Snacks

Healthy Snacks

Foodservice – Breakfast

Foodservice – Lunch

Foodservice – Dinner/Home-Meal Replacement

Foodservice – Snacks

Foodservice – Bakery

Foodservice – Healthy

Packaged Ice Cream

Frozen Novelties

Frozen Foods

Dairy Products (including yogurt)

Deli Products

Edible Grocery

Non-Edible Grocery

Health & Beauty Care

CBD

General Merchandise

Automotive Products

Prepaid Cards

Overall Innovation

Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 15.

Winners will be announced in September and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in the Convenience Store News October issue, and the right to use the 2022 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.

PLEASE REVIEW THE OFFICIAL RULES HERE BEFORE SUBMITTING. If you would like to enter multiple products, please refresh the page to submit a new entry.