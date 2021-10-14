BIC EZ Reach Camo Series

BIC is adding a new design line for its EZ Reach Lighter: the EZ Reach Camo Series. The line features a mix of both sporty and whimsical camouflage designs, offering consumers versatile looks. Lighters in the EZ Reach Camo Series are sold individually as one-counts, and have a manufacturer suggested retail price of $3.49. Every EZ Reach Lighter is 100 percent safety tested, and helps keep fingers away from the flame with a 1.45-inch extended wand.