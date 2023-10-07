BIC Special Edition Good Vibes Lighters

BIC introduces a refreshed line-up for its Special Edition Good Vibes Series. According to the company, the series is aimed at humor-loving consumers who don't want to settle for boring lighters, with designs that feature everything from robots to chicken wings to mammoths with attitude. The Good Vibes Series lighters have a suggested retail price of $2.29 per unit and like all BIC Maxi Lighters, are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.