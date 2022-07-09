Labatt USA, Barstool Sports and Spittin' Chiclets, a hockey podcast, join forces to launch Big Deal Brewing. The collaboration is described as a refreshing, high-quality beer for hockey fans and beer drinkers alike. The first beer under the Big Deal Brewing umbrella will be the "Big Deal Brewing Original Golden Ale," a super-premium golden ale. Labatt USA and Barstool Sports have been marketing partners since 2019 and have focused a lot of their brand activation efforts around the Spittin' Chiclets franchise. The new beverage will be available in select cities in the United States and Canada this fall.



