Advertisement
09/07/2022

Big Deal Brewing

The adult beverage for hockey fans and beer drinkers is a collaboration from Labatt USA, Barstool Sports and the Spittin' Chiclets franchise.
Big Deal Brewing Beers

Labatt USA, Barstool Sports and Spittin' Chiclets, a hockey podcast, join forces to launch Big Deal Brewing. The collaboration is described as a refreshing, high-quality beer for hockey fans and beer drinkers alike. The first beer under the Big Deal Brewing umbrella will be the "Big Deal Brewing Original Golden Ale," a super-premium golden ale. Labatt USA and Barstool Sports have been marketing partners since 2019 and have focused a lot of their brand activation efforts around the Spittin' Chiclets franchise. The new beverage will be available in select cities in the United States and Canada this fall. 


 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement