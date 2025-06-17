 Skip to main content

Bipartisan Measures Overturn California's EV Mandate

The rule would have phased out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Angela Hanson
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump signed a pair of congressional resolutions on June 12 overturning a California rule that would have phased out the sale of new gas-powered cars over the next 10 years.

His signing of H.J. Res. 87 and H.J. Res. 88, the bipartisan Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions, sets up a legal fight with California, which stated it will sue the Trump Administration, reported The Hill.

The signing came with some controversy. The CRA gives Congress the right to rescind recently passed regulations, with presidential approval. However, although the Government Accountability Office and Senate parliamentarian determined the Biden-era approval of California's rule was a waiver, meaning the CRA should not apply, both bodies of Congress took procedural steps to rescind the waiver.

If California's rule stays overturned, it will have a significant effect on the automobile market, as the state contains approximately 12% of the U.S. population.

NACS applauded the move to overturn California's attempted mandate.

"By signing these resolutions into law, President Trump is helping restore consumer choice to the transportation energy market by permitting fair competition among the fuel technologies that American drivers demand," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. "We also appreciate the leadership of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, Reps. John Joyce (R-Pa.) and John James (R-Mich.), Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and the bipartisan group of congressional supporters who saw this effort through to the president's desk."

In late 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a petition filed by NACS and coalition partners to hear a case challenging California's Advanced Clean Cars I rule, with a ruling expected in the coming weeks.

"This is a landmark moment for consumer choice and energy equity," said Elizabeth Graham, CEO of California Fuels and Convenience Alliance. "California's gas car ban, combined with the ACT and Low NOx rules, would have significantly increased vehicle costs, placed unsustainable pressure on California's infrastructure, and disproportionately harmed working families and small businesses. Today's action helps put us back on a path toward balanced, achievable energy policies."

