bp Enters Retail Media Network Partnership

The partnership reflects bp's ongoing investment in digital digital innovations to deliver premier customer experiences while also marking a major milestone in Axonet's continued growth, expanded reach and capabilities within the retail media space, underscoring its dedication to building valuable engagement between brands and c-store shoppers, according to the companies.

"We are laser-focused on providing our shoppers with exceptional value and experiences at all of our convenience and branded locations," said Joe Fumo, head of digital enablement for bp's U.S. mobility and convenience business. "Working with Axonet accelerates and enhances our ability to deliver relevant content and meaningful in-store offers to our guests, which will in turn drive higher loyalty engagement and strong returns for advertisers."

Within the Axonet RMN, bp will also join the national coupon network Allure to offer digital coupons and rebates redeemable at all bp locations within its portfolio of brands. Individual locations can activate these savings directly at the store level without the need for back-office setup, allowing CPG brands to seamlessly and efficiently attach national offers to media activations directed at bp customers.

"bp and its family of brands represent one of the premier c-store footprints in the U.S. Their investments into shopper experiences and c-store innovation provide our advertisers with a pivotal opportunity to activate bp customers and influence at their point of purchase," said Patrick Raycroft, CEO and co-founder of Axonet. "We are thrilled to partner with the forward-thinking team at bp to help deliver positive customer experiences, operational excellence, and streamlined solutions for brands to reach shoppers along their purchase journey."

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs.