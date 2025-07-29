bp Partners With WEX for Fleet Fuel Card

"With the earnify fleet card, we're combining WEX's leading payments technology with bp's robust fueling network to give fleets a smarter, more efficient way to manage operations," said Brian Fournier, Americas senior vice president and general manager, mobility at WEX. "From real-time controls to detailed data insights and fraud protection, this program demonstrates how WEX technology is driving the next generation of fleet payment innovation."

Drivers can use the earnify fleet card to pay for parts and service, tolls, car washes, parking and roadside assistance. Having all of these options available on one card also allows the simplified solution to be utilized for integrated reporting and invoicing, according to WEX. Business owners and fleet operators can set purchase controls on employee spending based on product type, dollar amount, time of day and more. The cards use EMV chip technology, giving businesses extra protection from fraud.

earnify fleet drivers can also sign up for the earnify rewards program to earn personal loyalty points when they fuel up for work at participating locations. This added benefit is designed to enhance earnify fleet driver satisfaction and encourage in-network fueling to benefit both drivers and fleet managers.

"We're excited to expand our long-standing relationship with WEX as we launch the earnify fleet card," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America and bp vice president of fleet mobility. "By creating a new card program that brings together all of our fuel brands — bp, Amoco, TA [TravelCenters of America], Petro and TA Express — we're making it easier than ever for fleet customers of all sizes to fuel, save, and stay loyal across our entire network."

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports more than 275,000 jobs.