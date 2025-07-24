Branded Foodservice Offers Advantages for Convenience Retailers

"This option is better than trying to build their own foodservice program from the ground up due to a variety of factors, but mainly because it is a proven model that enables c-store operators to get started quickly and to easily add a new revenue stream to their store," he said.

Like Ingram, Norberg stressed that c-store operators that are not willing to adapt to the new, foodservice-driven experience customers expect risk falling behind.

"Customers now expect options that go beyond packaged goods, and fresh food offerings can drive both frequency and loyalty," he noted. "Without a compelling foodservice program, stores may lose share to competitors who meet these evolving expectations."

Jack in the Box offers a menu covering all dayparts, including breakfast items, burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos, jumbo egg rolls and salads. The company's CRAVED prototype can fit into most any footprint, according to Ingram.

"Our kitchen-only prototype requires approximately 1,350 square feet, and a drive-thru is a must-have at all c-store and travel plaza locations. If a dining room is included, we'll need an additional 500 to 600 square feet," he explained. "The c-store and QSR share the same facility, but require separate management. We typically look for convenience store operators with a minimum monthly gallonage of 125,000, access to major highways or intersections, and traffic counts of at least 20,000 vehicles per day."

The company requires an experienced foodservice manager to complete Jack in the Box training and be responsible for daily management of the restaurant, Ingram added.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken's menu includes hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken, all white meat tenders and nuggets. There is no specific footprint required — all that's needed is room for a hood, an 85-pound fryer and a hot food case, Norberg explained.

When it comes to training, the company provides "clear, repeatable processes, enabling most locations to run foodservice with their existing staff and minimal additional labor," he said. "To become a Krispy Krunchy Chicken licensee, convenience store operators must be open to operating our model as designed, be willing to add dedicated staff during peak periods, and be passionate about growing both their top and bottom lines."

According to the company's internal research, a branded foodservice program does more than add a revenue stream; stores also see an uptick in overall merchandise sales.

"The financial boost convenience stores can get by offering restaurant-quality food options is impressive," Norberg said. "As an example, after opening a Krispy Krunchy Chicken, convenience stores increased foot traffic an average of 10% to 12%. Addition- ally, merchandise sales increased an average of 15% to 20%."

Choosing a Partner

How should a store owner decide which option makes the most sense for their operation — a branded foodservice partnership or a proprietary program?

"Gauge the competitive climate. Who else is in the market?" Ingram advised. "If your competitors have national brands, it probably makes sense for you to do that also."

Once an operator has decided to go the branded route and they're considering potential partnerships with branded foodservice programs, it is crucial to approach this with a strategic mindset, Norberg stressed. "Operators should evaluate the brand's reputation in the market, as a strong, positive image is essential for a successful collaboration," he said.

He also offered some additional pointers on how to select a foodservice partner:

Seek clarity on the training and support the brand provides. Brands offering strong ongoing training and operations Jack in the Box offers a menu covering all dayparts. support beyond the launch phase can be long term.

Assess how the brand adapts to market trends and incorporates feedback. Flexibility and responsiveness are hallmarks of a competitive partner.

Understand the role of suppliers and distributors in the partnership and ask about quality control and pricing structure.

Consider how this partnership will integrate with your existing operations. This can help ensure a seamless transition and ongoing success.

Along the same lines, Ingram said he advises operators to ask the following questions when evaluating prospective partners:

Do my traffic counts and location dynamics match the brand's success criteria?

Does the required footprint fit within my available space and site layout?

Am I set up to deliver a consistent guest experience, especially with drive-thru service?

How well does the menu and daypart strategy complement what I already o er?

Am I prepared to hire a dedicated foodservice manager to operate the franchise?

Am I comfortable with the number of employees required to operate a national QSR?

Do I want to include seating or be a drive-thru-only concept?

"These aren't just checkboxes — they're proven indicators of success that help both parties avoid misalignment and maximize return on investment," he said.