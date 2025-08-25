Buc-ee's Heads Back to School at Texas A&M University

This partnership makes Texas A&M the only location in the country to offer Buc-ee's products outside of the retailer's stores.

"As an Aggie, it's incredibly special to bring Buc-ee's to the heart of the campus," said Texas A&M alumnus Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, Buc-ee's founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee's with the Aggie Family every day."

Students, faculty, staff and visitors alike will be able to enjoy a taste of Buc-ee's without stepping foot off campus. This collaboration continues Aggie Dining's mission to bring innovative and student-loved brands to campus, enhancing convenience and campus life, according to the university.

Known for its cult following, unique atmosphere and massive stores, Buc-ee's is in the process of expanding its footprint. The company officially entered Virginia in July with the opening of its first location there in Mount Crawford, near mile marker 240 on Interstate 81. Buc-ee's also broke ground on its first store in Arizona in May, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.