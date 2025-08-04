Buc-ee's Named Among America's Best Retailers

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's, known for its cult following, unique atmosphere and massive stores, landed on America's Best Retailers 2025 list.

The ranking, compiled by Newsweek and Statista, utilized results of an independent survey of participants who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The survey was conducted on retailers from 43 categories.

The final assessment and rankings were based on the likelihood of recommendation and five evaluation criteria that included products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility and shop layout.

Among the 210 brands recognized on the 2025 list, Buc-ee's landed in the top 10, coming in at No. 4 with a score of 92.78. Buc-ee's is the only convenience store chain that made the top 10, which also included brands such as Cartier, Golf Galaxy, LEGO, Red Wing Shoes, Russell Stover, Tory Burch, Vera Wang and Von Maur.