Buc-ee's Named Among America's Best Retailers

It is the only convenience store chain to land in the top 10.
Danielle Romano
LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's, known for its cult following, unique atmosphere and massive stores, landed on America's Best Retailers 2025 list.

The ranking, compiled by Newsweek and Statista, utilized results of an independent survey of participants who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The survey was conducted on retailers from 43 categories.

The final assessment and rankings were based on the likelihood of recommendation and five evaluation criteria that included products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility and shop layout.

Among the 210 brands recognized on the 2025 list, Buc-ee's landed in the top 10, coming in at No. 4 with a score of 92.78. Buc-ee's is the only convenience store chain that made the top 10, which also included brands such as Cartier, Golf Galaxy, LEGO, Red Wing Shoes, Russell Stover, Tory Burch, Vera Wang and Von Maur. 

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states, including Colorado, Virginia, WisconsinArizona and Ohio.

The retail chain was also recently named one of the Brands to Watch in 2025, recognized among the Top Private Label Brands of 2024, and ranked No. 9 in the 2025 10Best Gas Stations for Food category.

America's Best Retailers 2025 list also recognized other convenience chains. In addition to Buc-ee's taking the top spot in the Convenience Stores category, the remaining top five retailers named are:

  • No. 2: Sheetz Inc. (score of 90.73)
  • No. 3: QuikTrip Corp. (90.44)
  • No. 4: Wawa Inc. (89.73)
  • No. 5: GetGo (89.16)

To view the complete ranking of America's Best Retailers 2025, click here.

