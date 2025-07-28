C-store Executives Recognized in Retail's Top Women Awards Program

Winners from the convenience store industry include:

Technology — Jessica Starnes, director of Loyalty, Weigel's Stores Inc.

Starnes leads one of the most successful convenience store retail rewards programs in the country. Under her leadership, the Powell, Tenn.-based chain has achieved record-breaking loyalty penetration and built high-impact programs such as "100 Days of Summer" and exclusive name, image and likeness partnerships that emotionally connect with customers.

From acquisition to retention, Starnes' strategy is rooted in making every interaction meaningful, translating into stronger brand loyalty and increased customer frequency. Her cross-functional approach ensures loyalty touches every part of the business, from merchandising to marketing to operations.

Known as a trusted voice in the industry, Starnes continues to set the standard for customer-first innovation while building scalable platforms that drive long-term growth, and urges women starting careers in technology to be curious. "Ask all the questions no matter who is in the room, do the research and elevate yourself to expert status," she advises.

Starnes was also named a Senior-Level Leader in the Convenience Store News 2024 Top Women in Convenience awards program.

Finance — Ann Scott, senior director, electric vehicle charging and utilities, 7-Eleven Inc.

One of the first women to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a degree in electrical engineering, Scott has led soldiers in multiple countries, been a project manager at a major Dallas/Fort Worth-based design firm and spearheaded The Army & Air Force Exchange's sustainability, real estate planning, and new and existing construction activities in North America, Europe and Asia.

At 7-Eleven, she serves as a senior leader on the retailer's construction, engineering, energy and facilities team. She leads the company's electric vehicle (EV) charging and utilities team, which manages operations across more than 12,000 stores in the United States and Canada.

​Scott's 11-year tenure at 7-Eleven has been dedicated to improving and executing the company's energy strategy. She includes as one of her accomplishments "growing the company's EV business from the corner of my desk to a fully operating business."

Convenience Store News and Chain Store Age are properties of EnsembleIQ.