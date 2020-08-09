C-Store Food Safety and Public Health During a Pandemic

Date: Wed, Sep 16th at 2:00 PM EDT

In today’s hyper-vigilant environment, operators cannot afford a food safety or COVID-related slipup. For many c-stores, a successful food safety and sanitation program can mean the difference between profitability and loss. Operators need to be sure their staff are following proper public health protocols and guests need to be confident that their choice of c-store will not get them sick.



Join panelists Nancy Caldarola and Chirag Bhatt as they discuss best practices for infection prevention in c-store foodservice. They will share the latest FDA and CDC guidelines, employee training tips, and more to help ensure both employees and guests have a safe, positive c-store experience.

Speakers: