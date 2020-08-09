Press enter to search
Close search

C-Store Food Safety and Public Health During a Pandemic

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
09/08/2020

REGISTER NOW!

Date: Wed, Sep 16th at  2:00 PM EDT

In today’s hyper-vigilant environment, operators cannot afford a food safety or COVID-related slipup. For many c-stores, a successful food safety and sanitation program can mean the difference between profitability and loss. Operators need to be sure their staff are following proper public health protocols and guests need to be confident that their choice of c-store will not get them sick.

Join panelists Nancy Caldarola and Chirag Bhatt as they discuss best practices for infection prevention in c-store foodservice. They will share the latest FDA and CDC guidelines, employee training tips, and more to help ensure both employees and guests have a safe, positive c-store experience.

Speakers:

REGISTER NOW!

 

Sponsored By:

   

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Webinars
How Cumberland Farms Improved Store Communication, Labor Scheduling, and Brand Consistency Across the Organization
Webinars
Retailer Roundtable: The State of Tobacco 2020
Webinars
How to Enroll More Customers into Your Loyalty Program
Webinars
Put 2020 in Focus: Top C-Store Trends and Predictions