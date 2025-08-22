C-store Operators to Connect at Annual HRA Trade Show

For 2025, the show places an even greater spotlight on food and beverage — one of the fastest-growing categories in the convenience store industry. With the support of major consumer packaged goods partners — including Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Sysco, The Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Core-Mark International, Redbull, Monster Energy, and McLane Co. Inc. — attendees will discover the latest innovations in foodservice, packaged beverages, alcohol, center store grocery and more.

From cutting-edge technology to emerging products, C-Store Connect is where retailers can explore the trends shaping the future of the convenience channel, HRA Group said. "The C-Store Connect Trade Show has grown into a must-attend event for convenience store owners across the Southeast. It's where relationships are built, deals are made and the future of the convenience retail industry takes shape," the association added.

The event is open to all retail c-store owners, including those exploring opportunities to enter the industry, and provides a platform to connect directly with suppliers, distributors and other retailers.

Following the trade show, HRA members and partner vendors are invited to the After Party at LIVE! at The Battery, beginning at 6 p.m. This exclusive celebration has become a signature highlight of the event.

To register for the 2025 C-Store Connect Trade Show or more information, click here.

Founded in 2012, HRA is a member chain organization serving more than 5,000 convenience store owners and operators across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.