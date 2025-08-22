 Skip to main content

C-store Operators to Connect at Annual HRA Trade Show

The Aug. 28 event will span 72,000 square feet of convention space and feature more than 200 exhibitors.
Melissa Kress
The logo for the Horizon Retailers Association

ATLANTA — HRA Group (Horizon Retailers Association) is returning to Atlanta to bring industry operators and their vendor partners together as its flagship event, C-Store Connect Trade Show.

Now in its fourth year, the one-day event draws retailers, vendors and industry partners together for a day of community, business and networking. This year's show will take place Aug. 28 at the Cobb Galleria Centre from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will span 72,000 square feet of convention space and feature more than 200 exhibitors showcasing innovative products, introducing new vendors to the market and highlighting partner members within HRA. From new product launches to exclusive show specials, an expected 2,500-plus attendees will have access to a wide range of opportunities designed to help their businesses thrive.

A promotional flyer with the details for the 2025 C-Store Connect Trade Show

For 2025, the show places an even greater spotlight on food and beverage — one of the fastest-growing categories in the convenience store industry. With the support of major consumer packaged goods partners — including Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Sysco, The Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Core-Mark International, Redbull, Monster Energy, and McLane Co. Inc. — attendees will discover the latest innovations in foodservice, packaged beverages, alcohol, center store grocery and more.

From cutting-edge technology to emerging products, C-Store Connect is where retailers can explore the trends shaping the future of the convenience channel, HRA Group said. "The C-Store Connect Trade Show has grown into a must-attend event for convenience store owners across the Southeast. It's where relationships are built, deals are made and the future of the convenience retail industry takes shape," the association added. 

The event is open to all retail c-store owners, including those exploring opportunities to enter the industry, and provides a platform to connect directly with suppliers, distributors and other retailers.

Following the trade show, HRA members and partner vendors are invited to the After Party at LIVE! at The Battery, beginning at 6 p.m. This exclusive celebration has become a signature highlight of the event.

To register for the 2025 C-Store Connect Trade Show or more information, click here.

Founded in 2012, HRA is a member chain organization serving more than 5,000 convenience store owners and operators across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. 

