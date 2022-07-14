C-store Retailers Answer NACS' Call to Unite on 24/7

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators across the country will honor the hometown heroes who serve their communities around the clock on July 24, otherwise known as 24/7 Day.

An estimated 30,000 c-stores will recognize the first responders, medical personnel, 911 professionals and Red Cross volunteers who ensure people don't face emergencies alone, regardless of the hour.

Participating retailers will support 24/7 Day in a variety of unique ways, such as free beverages, breakfast or bottled water for first responders dressed in uniform or with a badge.

24/7 Day also supports the American Red Cross by raising awareness and donations while spotlighting the c-store industry's importance in supporting all local heroes in the communities in which they serve.

On average, the American Red Cross assists more than 21,000 people every day, providing everything from disaster relief and support to humanitarian aid. Ninety cents out of every $1 Red Cross donation is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need.

"Convenience retailers are often the first supporters to first responders. Thanks to their 24/7 operations, convenience stores are often the only place open to serve first responders and medical personnel working overnight hours. Convenience stores also help ensure fuel, water, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers during the duration of disaster events and have been instrumental as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life," said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation.

The NACS Foundation, which hosts 24/7 Day, encouraged c-stores to participate in whatever way works for them, as Convenience Store News reported. There is no cost for retailers and suppliers to join the 24/7 Day celebration at the entry level, and participation is flexible and structured around the needs and goals of each company.

Participating c-store chains include:

RUTTER'S

For the third straight year, Rutter's is partnering with some of its top vendors for Feeding the Frontline on July 24-25. Frontline workers will receive a free meal at Rutter's as a thank you for their hard work and dedication.

With support from PepsiCo, Hormel, The Hershey Co. and Martin's Snacks, the free meal consists of a grab-and-go sandwich or wrap, a bag of Martin's chips, a regular size fountain drink and a standard size Reese's or Hershey candy bar. The offer is available at all 82 of York, Pa.-based Rutter's locations for first responders in uniform and Rutter's team members, as well as American Red Cross Volunteers, Class A CDL drivers, medical workers and active-duty military with ID.

The free meal is available to the first 250 eligible customers per store, limit one per customer. More information about Feeding the Frontline is available at rutters.com/feeding-the-frontline.

YESWAY

Yesway is celebrating 24/7 at its Yesway and Allsup's c-stores by offering a free any size dispensed beverage and a Core 30.4-ounce water for just $1 to the police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 911 professionals in uniform or with a badge on July 24.

"At Yesway, we believe that we have a duty to support the communities we serve," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and our c-store industry colleagues to celebrate 24/7 Day. We are grateful for all of those who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and communities every day. Every community has its share of these true difference makers, and we want to acknowledge and support them and the terrific work they are doing. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup's, we would like to thank our hometown heroes on 24/7 Day 2022."

The retailer also encourages community members to take part in this day by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway is operated by BW Gas & Convenience, an affiliate of Beverly, Mass.-based Brookwood Financial Partners. It operates 300-plus stores under the Yesway and Allsup's banners.

According to the NACS Foundation, other c-stores participating in 24/7 Day include 1 Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, California Fuels and Convenience Alliance, Casey's, The Convenience Group LLC, Delek, ExtraMile, E-Z Mart, Fas Mart, Fast Market, GPM Investments, GSTV, Handy Mart, High's, Holiday Stationstores, The Hub Convenience Stores, Huck's, Jiffy Stop, Jiffi Stop, Li'l Cricket, Loop Neighborhood Market, Maverik, Minit Mart, NENA, Next Door Store, Pilot Co., Quik Stop, R-Store, RaceTrac, Rapid Refill & Garrett's Family Market, Roadrunner Markets, Scotchman, Shore Stop, Spinx, St. Romain Oil, Town Star, Village Pantry, Wawa and Young's.

Alexandria-based NACS is a leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to retailer and supplier members from more than 50 countries.