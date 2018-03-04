C-store Retailers Utilizing Supplyit Platform for Fresh Food Management

HOPKINTON, Mass. — The production solution Supplyit is expanding into the convenience store channel to help retailers manage their fresh food offerings.

Weigel's, Wallis and Maverik are among the c-stores utilizing the platform, a software as a service-based application that is focused on fresh item production and supply. It allows flexible configurations for producing, selling, purchasing and forecasting fresh items.

Developed by Jera Concepts, Supplyit was initially developed to help reduce fresh food waste as product demand fluctuation, short-self lives and manual forecasting resulted in large business losses, according to the company. It has assisted Dunkin' Brands franchisees for more than 10 years.

Unlike traditional options that do not account for the complexities within fresh food management, the platform works in tandem with enterprise-back office and point of sale software. C-stores can add efficiency as they manage anything from commissary food manufacturing facilities to in-store production, Jera Concepts said.

"Supplyit was developed in response to our customer's request for a management tool that would automate their production process in a multi-faceted fast paced environment," said Thomasin LaMachia, founder and CEO of Jera Concepts. "The application was designed to have an easy-to-use interface and still provide a state-of-the art technology solution in an industry not predisposed to using enterprise software.

"Jera Supplyit makes it simple to implement a supply network solution across your organization quickly and creates the opportunity for significant cost savings. Our customers are and will always be vital contributors in identifying specific areas where we can enhance the program and elevate the user experience," he added.

The company plans to use customer input to identify specific areas where Supplyit can be enhanced and elevate the user experience.

"In the coming months current customers and potential clients can look forward to new applications and reporting capabilities enhancing our overall offerings," said Wynne Barrett, vice president of business development for Jera Concepts. "We are pleased with what we have done with Dunkin' Donuts and are excited about what we have started to bring to the convenience store industry."

Hopkinton-based Jera Concepts currently services more than 4,100 retail outlets.