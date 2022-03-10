CandyRific Halloween Treats

CandyRific is offering a number of treats for Halloween 2022. The Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt bag contains 20 glow-in-the-dark spooky skulls filled with candy bones. Day of the Dead Halloween Expressions Fans have a light-up hub and the foam fan blades glow in the dark. The assortment includes four cool and scary characters. In addition, M&M'S Tube Fans, with a jack-o-lantern on top, and M&M'S Flashlights, in Yellow or Red, will bring a smile to everyone on Halloween, according to the company. The top portion of the flashlight also slides up to illuminate the characters. Suggested retail prices range from $5.99 for the M&M's Tube Fans, M&M'S Flashlights and Day of the Dead Halloween Expressions Fans to $8.99 for the Graveyard Hunt bag.