Cantaloupe Seed Analytics and Intelligence

Cantaloupe Inc. releases two new analytics tools in its Seed Pro software platform: Seed Analytics and Seed Intelligence. Tailored for midsize to enterprise vending operators, Seed Analytics automates data gathering and analysis to provide real-time insights and data visualizations within Seed Pro, ensuring all relevant data is available in one place. Seed Intelligence provides a comprehensive data warehouse, integrating sales and operational data from Seed Pro with operators' existing business intelligence tools like Microsoft Power BI, Tableau or QlickSense or others, eliminating the need for manual data handling, streamlining the analysis process and enabling operators to create custom dashboards with their combined data.