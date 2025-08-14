 Skip to main content

Cary Oil Adds Additional Dealer Sites to Upside Pact

The number of participating sites jumps 50% to 300-plus locations.
Angela Hanson
CARY, N.C. — Cary Oil is expanding its long-term partnership with retail technology company Upside by adding an additional 110 dealer locations to the Upside platform. 

Now live, this 50% increase brings the total number of participating Cary Oil sites to more than 300 nationwide.

Originally launched in 2019, the partnership has grown alongside Cary Oil's business, including via recent strategic acquisitions, the company said. As Cary expands into Indiana and the Midwest, it is leveraging Upside's customer acquisition engine to help its independent dealer network stay competitive and profitable in an increasingly crowded fuel landscape.

"Cary Oil is in growth mode, and Upside has been a key partner in helping us scale effectively," said Ashley Pace, marketing manager at Cary Oil. "Their platform delivers proven results — bringing nearly 60,000 customer visits to our participating dealer locations in just the last six months and driving measurable revenue growth across the board."

Recent data shows that more than 60% of new fuel customers don't return after their first month unless they're given a reason to, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Upside's personalized promotions are designed to engage those uncommitted customers, helping retailers turn one-time visits into repeat business and long-term growth, according to the company.

"As Cary Oil continues to grow, it's exciting to play a role in their expansion," said Sam Berkovitz, vice president at Upside. "From day one, our goal has been to demonstrate how Upside drives measurable, incremental volume to every location for every partner. We're proud to help bring more customers through their doors — and turn those visits into sustained, profitable growth."

Based in North Carolina, Cary Oil is a privately owned and operated fuel wholesaler that serves nearly 1,000 independent convenience retailers with operations in 21 states. In operation since 1959, Cary distributes almost a billion gallons annually and is a national leader in refined fuel marketing.

