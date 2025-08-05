Casey's Adds Allpoint ATM Access Across Seven States

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is joining NCR Atleos' Allpoint Network to provide surcharge-free access to cash through Atleos managed ATMs. Access will be available in stores across seven states, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,900 convenience stores and generates 800 million guest transactions annually. With more than two thirds of stores chainwide in towns of 20,000 people or less, Casey's locations fill an access gap for Allpoint's 1,200-plus issuers representing more than 70 million cardholders.

[Read more: Casey's Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing Down]

Consumers with access to the Allpoint Network will have reduced fees when accessing their funds in these locations.