Casey's Adds Allpoint ATM Access Across Seven States

Consumers with access to the Allpoint Network will have reduced fees when accessing their funds in these locations.
Danielle Romano
ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is joining NCR Atleos' Allpoint Network to provide surcharge-free access to cash through Atleos managed ATMs. Access will be available in stores across seven states, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,900 convenience stores and generates 800 million guest transactions annually. With more than two thirds of stores chainwide in towns of 20,000 people or less, Casey's locations fill an access gap for Allpoint's 1,200-plus issuers representing more than 70 million cardholders. 

"At Casey's we're committed to providing our guests what they're looking for when they stop on their daily commute, to pick up their favorite pizza or on a road trip. This partnership brings additional benefits to guests at select ATM locations in seven of the states where we operate," said Chris Stewart, vice president of merchandising at Casey's.

Based in Atlanta, Atleos expands self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. 

"Allpoint combined with a layered consumer awareness approach provides a clear value for member issuers, merchant clients, and consumers alike," explained Ben Bregman, senior vice president of global network solutions for Atleos. "Bringing Casey's suburban and exurban reach to our network is exciting as is the strong loyalty of their guests."

