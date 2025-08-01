Casey's Cash for Classrooms Program Returns for Fifth Year

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc., in partnership with The Coca-Cola Co., aims to raise $1 million to support K-12 public and nonprofit private schools in Casey's communities through the annual Cash for Classrooms campaign.

Throughout August, guests at Casey's c-stores can round up at the register, purchase Coca-Cola products and donate at checkout in the Casey's app to raise funds for grants that enhance education and strengthen communities.

"Students and teachers are at the heart of the communities we serve every day," said Katie Petru, Casey's director of PR, communications and community. "Through the incredible generosity of our guests, team members, and partners, we're proud to support education programs and schools who share our passion for education and creating opportunities for students. Service is at the core of who we are at Casey's, and we're honored to help build stronger futures through these grants."