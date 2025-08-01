 Skip to main content

Casey's Cash for Classrooms Program Returns for Fifth Year

The annual initiative has awarded more than 400 grants totaling nearly $5 million since 2020.
Danielle Romano
ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc., in partnership with The Coca-Cola Co., aims to raise $1 million to support K-12 public and nonprofit private schools in Casey's communities through the annual Cash for Classrooms campaign.

Throughout August, guests at Casey's c-stores can round up at the register, purchase Coca-Cola products and donate at checkout in the Casey's app to raise funds for grants that enhance education and strengthen communities.

"Students and teachers are at the heart of the communities we serve every day," said Katie Petru, Casey's director of PR, communications and community. "Through the incredible generosity of our guests, team members, and partners, we're proud to support education programs and schools who share our passion for education and creating opportunities for students. Service is at the core of who we are at Casey's, and we're honored to help build stronger futures through these grants."

Since its inception in 2020, the Cash for Classrooms program has awarded more than 400 grants totaling nearly $5 million, including $1.5 million in direct contributions from Casey's. Last year, schools across 17 Midwestern and Southern states received 80 grants totaling $900,000.

Now through Sept. 2, guests can contribute when they shop at Casey's by:

  1. Rounding up at the register in-store
  2. Adding a donation at checkout when placing an order in the Casey’s app
  3. Purchasing Coca-Cola products, which generates 5 cents for each qualifying beverage purchase up to $250,000.

Money raised directly funds individual grants of up to $50,000 for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives in Casey's communities.

"The Coca-Cola Co. and our bottling partners are inspired by the Cash for Classrooms program that Casey's has built," said Kristi Fenton, Coca-Cola director, National Sales. "We are proud supporters of education and thrilled to partner with Casey's on this mission to raise $1 million to support schools in their communities."

Grant applications open in October with a November deadline, and recipients will be notified in March. To learn more about Casey's Cash for Classroom grants, visit caseys.com/community.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates approximately 2,900 stores. 

