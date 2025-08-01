Casey's Cash for Classrooms Program Returns for Fifth Year
Since its inception in 2020, the Cash for Classrooms program has awarded more than 400 grants totaling nearly $5 million, including $1.5 million in direct contributions from Casey's. Last year, schools across 17 Midwestern and Southern states received 80 grants totaling $900,000.
Now through Sept. 2, guests can contribute when they shop at Casey's by:
- Rounding up at the register in-store
- Adding a donation at checkout when placing an order in the Casey’s app
- Purchasing Coca-Cola products, which generates 5 cents for each qualifying beverage purchase up to $250,000.
Money raised directly funds individual grants of up to $50,000 for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives in Casey's communities.
"The Coca-Cola Co. and our bottling partners are inspired by the Cash for Classrooms program that Casey's has built," said Kristi Fenton, Coca-Cola director, National Sales. "We are proud supporters of education and thrilled to partner with Casey's on this mission to raise $1 million to support schools in their communities."
Grant applications open in October with a November deadline, and recipients will be notified in March. To learn more about Casey's Cash for Classroom grants, visit caseys.com/community.
Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates approximately 2,900 stores.